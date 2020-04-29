Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $438,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 596,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

