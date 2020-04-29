Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 32.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $58,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

