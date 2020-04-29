S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,054,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,398. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

