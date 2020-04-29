Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,826 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.43. 1,132,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

