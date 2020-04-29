Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 35,604,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,470,654. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

