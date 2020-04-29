Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,924. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

