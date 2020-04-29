Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. 26,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $131.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

