Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 2.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $3,276,073. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

