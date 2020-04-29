SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Soumen Das Sells 7,671 Shares

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.72), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($82,239.74).

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 833.20 ($10.96). 3,140,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. SEGRO plc has a 1-year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 849.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

SGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 978 ($12.87) to GBX 878 ($11.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.50 ($11.60).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

