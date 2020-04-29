Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

