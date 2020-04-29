Sentinel Chain Market Cap Hits $222,245.40 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $222,245.40 and approximately $477.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

