Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $572.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $508.73 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.