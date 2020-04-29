Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Rises By 15.5%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 403,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

