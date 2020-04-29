Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Expands By 17.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,168,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,866,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CorVel by 41.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 91,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.