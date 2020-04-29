Short Interest in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 12.8%

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CAPL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. 75,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.81. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mickey Kim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,352.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165,707 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

