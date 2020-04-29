Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Increases By 15.7%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,676 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 198,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $11,775,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

