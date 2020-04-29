Short Interest in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Grows By 16.4%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

