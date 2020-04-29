Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Rises By 16.4%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

