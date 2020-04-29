Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Rises By 17.6%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

