Short Interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Grows By 15.7%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 862,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $251,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

