Short Interest in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expands By 17.1%

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,603,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 706,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

PRU opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.