Short Interest in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Rises By 16.0%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

