Short Interest in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Decreases By 10.5%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UXIN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,563. Uxin has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.69.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

