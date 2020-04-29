Short Interest in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Declines By 13.2%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

VVV stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 19,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,812. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

