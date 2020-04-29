Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Rises By 12.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Venator Materials by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.38. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.