Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Decreases By 13.2%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 130,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

