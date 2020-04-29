Short Interest in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Drops By 10.2%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 995,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 17,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

