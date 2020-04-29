Signature Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Signature Bank stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.34. 43,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

