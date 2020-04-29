Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,813. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 32,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

