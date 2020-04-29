Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.88% of Simon Property Group worth $154,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 562,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 1,259,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,385. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.56. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

