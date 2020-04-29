Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts Buys 87,862 Shares

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts acquired 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 1,431,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

