Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

