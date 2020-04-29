SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 14,114,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,993,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after buying an additional 994,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,306,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 164,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

