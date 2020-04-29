Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 197,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,961. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.