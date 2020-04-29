Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,203.33 ($15.83).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £150,300 ($197,711.13). Also, insider Vinodka Murria sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43), for a total transaction of £1,129,700 ($1,486,056.30).

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,019.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,096.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 832.17 ($10.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

