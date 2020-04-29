Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Solaredge Technologies has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,184. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

