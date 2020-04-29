Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,183.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $863.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

