South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries has set its FY20 guidance at $1.50 to $1.60 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJI opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

