Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,789,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,161. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $18,855,000. Eagle Asset Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,954,000. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. Reynolds Capital Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 242,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

