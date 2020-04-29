SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

