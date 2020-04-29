Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,628. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

