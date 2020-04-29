Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.58.

SPOT stock traded up $16.38 on Wednesday, reaching $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,624. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $4,524,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

