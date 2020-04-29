Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

