Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

