Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

STMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Stamps.com’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

