Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. 4,072,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

