Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

