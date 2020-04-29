Startcoin (START) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,603.88

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $190,603.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

