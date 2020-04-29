Stephens Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $72.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $80.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

