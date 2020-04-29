Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

